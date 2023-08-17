Titans WR Treylon Burks carted off with apparent leg injury

Posted/updated on: August 17, 2023 at 6:09 am

ByTURRON DAVENPORT

EAGAN, Minn. — The Tennessee Titans got a scare when wide receiver Treylon Burks went down during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

Burks got open in the secondary and caught a deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the team period. After making the catch, Burks’ forward momentum caused him to stumble before losing his balance and somersaulting into the end zone.

He got up and spiked the ball in frustration. The Titans trainers came over to him and helped him off the field. They had Burks lay on the ground as they looked at his left leg before carting him off the field.

Teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Derrick Henry, along with general manager Ran Carthon, came over to console Burks as he was being placed on the cart.

“You hate seeing that. We’ll find out more information and see what’s really going on, but hopefully he’s going to be all right,” Tannehill told reporters. “He seemed obviously upset and understandably so. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Burks had 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown in 11 games as a rookie last season.

