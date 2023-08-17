Today is Thursday August 17, 2023
Astros rout Marlins 12-5

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 11:46 pm
MIAMI (AP) — Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, and the Houston Astros built a huge early lead and beat the Miami Marlins 12-5. Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth career triple, and Mauricio Dubón had two hits and two RBIs as Houston banged out 12 hits and took two of three games from Miami. Justin Verlander (8-6) threw five innings of five-run ball, giving up nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts. José Altuve returned to Houston’s lineup one-day after fouling a pitch off his left shin and leaving the game in the bottom of the first. The star second baseman went 0 for 4 and remains three hits shy of 2,000 for his career. Jesús Luzardo (8-8) took the loss.



