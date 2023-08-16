CHRISTUS Good Shepherd earns nationwide award

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 7:50 pm

LONGVIEW – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has earned the Platinum Performance Achievement Award from the American College of Cardiology. According to our news partner KETK, its the first time the hospital has achieved this honor and one of only 262 hospitals to be recognized in the United States. The Chief of Cardiology, Dr. Chris McClish said, “This is a tremendous honor and achievement for the community and patients of the Longview region. To be recognized by the American College of Cardiology highlights the tremendous effort by our associates and demonstrates our commitment to the highest quality, comprehensive cardiac care.”



The Platinum Performance Achievement Award recognizes hospitals for their commitment to implementing and achieving a higher standard of care for patients with cardiac issues as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations. The chair of the National Cardiovascular Data Registry, Dr. Michael C. Kontos, congratulated CHRISTUS Good Shepherd on their outstanding achievement.

