Meth seized after man attempts to flee traffic stop

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 6:17 pm

KILGORE – During a traffic stop, a man with several warrants was arrested after allegedly attempting to run from police while being in possession of methamphetamines. According to our news partner KETK, on Aug. 12, an officer with the Kilgore Police Department said he saw Tucker Thedford as a passenger in a vehicle and recognized him as a suspect that had several warrants for his arrest including a parole warrant. After Thedford resisted, an officer was able to place him in handcuffs but police said he attempted to run away from the officer before shortly being caught. Thedford was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 8.1 grams of meth and was taken to the Gregg County Jail on the warrant charges along with resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a controlled substance.

