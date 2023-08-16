Today is Wednesday August 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2 arrested for Cherokee County drug trafficking

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 4:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CHEROKEE COUNTY – Two people were arrested in connection to a drug trafficking organization in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department conducted a three-month investigation into a suspected drug trafficking organization at a residence on County Road 4303 in Jacksonville. As a result of that investigation, authorities issued arrest warrants for Drew Clark Sr. and Latona Durrett for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee County Regional Special Response team, along with Jacksonville and Bullard police, executed a residential search and arrest warrant at the home on CR 4303. Authorities said Clark and Durrett were arrested without incident and suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, money and firearms were taken from the residence.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC