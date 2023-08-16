1 hospitalized after rollover wreck

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 4:31 pm

LONGVIEW – A driver was hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck rollover wreck in Longview according to our news partners at KETK. On Tuesday around 3 p.m., the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department (WHVFD) responded to reports of a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of FM 449 and Will Smith Road. The wreck involved a truck that rolled over off the side of the road. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital by Christus EMS. A WHVFD rescue vehicle, one CAFS truck, two DPS units and five personnel responded to the scene to assist.

