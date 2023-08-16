Today is Wednesday August 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Barbie’ beats Batman: Movie overtakes ‘The Dark Knight’ as biggest US. hit in Warner Bros. history

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 11:38 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros. Pictures

As Barbie's winning ways continue at the box office worldwide, the movie has just surpassed a personal high water mark for Warner Bros., taking down a superhero in the process.

Variety reports Barbie has passed $537.5 million at the domestic box office, beating Christopher Nolan's final Batman film, 2008's Oscar-winning The Dark Knight ($536 million), for the title of biggest U.S. hit in Warner Bros. history.

Nolan, of course, need not fret: He has his own blockbuster with Oppenheimer — one half of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon. However, Warner Bros. doesn't get those bragging rights as Nolan made that movie with Universal, not his former cinematic home, WB.

Barbie is expected to soon unseat The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.36 billion and is the highest grossing movie of the year; Greta Gerwig's film has made $1.2 billion worldwide since its debut just four weeks ago.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC