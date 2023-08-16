Kilgore street to close for bridge construction

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 9:25 am

KILGORE — Henderson Boulevard will be closed Thursday for the construction of the Kilgore College bridge. According to our news partner KETK, the road will be closed from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will be a detour route using Houston Street, S. Commerce Street and Harris Street. On Saturday, there will be a closure from 4 a.m. until noon, and drivers can use that same detour. After that, Henderson Boulevard will be a two-lane two-way roadway for several weeks while construction is completed.

Go Back