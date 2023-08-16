Palestine Police announce death of K9 officer

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 8:21 am

PALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department lost a K9 officer this week. The department announced that K9 Hera died on Aug. 14 from a recent illness, according to our news partner KETK. The department said she will be remembered as a hard-working member of the Palestine Police Department and a public servant to the community. “Our condolences go to her family during this difficult time,” Palestine PD said. “Rest easy, Hera. We have the watch from here.”

