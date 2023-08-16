Today is Wednesday August 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Palestine Police announce death of K9 officer

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 8:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Palestine Police announce death of K9 officerPALESTINE — The Palestine Police Department lost a K9 officer this week. The department announced that K9 Hera died on Aug. 14 from a recent illness, according to our news partner KETK. The department said she will be remembered as a hard-working member of the Palestine Police Department and a public servant to the community. “Our condolences go to her family during this difficult time,” Palestine PD said. “Rest easy, Hera. We have the watch from here.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC