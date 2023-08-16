Former Tyler bus station being renovated into Greyhound Inn

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 8:02 am

TYLER — Work is underway to renovate Tyler’s former Greyhound bus station into a new boutique inn that will serve downtown Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the Greyhound Inn will feature nine rooms, five original upstairs apartments, two first floor units and two new rooms that will divide the building’s Art Moderne addition. Originally the building’s rooms were used for overnight Greyhound bus drivers, so many of them were fully equipped with bathrooms and kitchenettes and will be again once the renovation is complete. “I believe these will be the most unique hospitality rooms in all of East Texas, when finished. It’s hard to explain how cool these rooms are until you see them for yourself,” said Andy Bergfeld with Bergfeld Realty Company. “All restored to their respective architecturally proper period, but modernized with all the latest conveniences. They will be fully furnished with new furniture that matches the period of construction, Bergfeld added.”

Bergfeld Realty Company is the firm behind the station’s renovation. They’ve been behind several recent Tyler renovations like at the Southside Furniture building and the People’s Petroleum Building.

After the building was purchased in 2020, they spent 18 months working to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places and working with the Texas Historical Commission to plan their qualification for Historic Tax Credits.

According to the Inn’s Facebook, all the historic numbers and delivery doors upstairs will remain to preserve the building’s history. Those hurdles have been cleared and construction has come along way. Originally, Bergfeld was uninterested in the building because of its drab sheet metal exterior but that all soon changed.

“We have been looking for the right place to do a boutique hotel for the last five or so years, so when this building came on the market, I initially didn’t have any interest, because the exterior was stucco and sheet metal, but little did I know the original 1932 Art Deco building with its 1946 Art Moderne addition was preserved under the slip cover,” Bergfeld said. The renovation and planned inn are all a part of Bergfeld’s plan to turn Tyler into a “Destination Downtown.”

