North Korea asserts US soldier disillusioned with America

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 4:05 am

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is asserting Pvt. Travis King bolted across the border last month after becoming disillusioned with the inequality of American society and racial discrimination in its Army. The state media report Wednesday was the first word on North Korea’s detention of King. It said North Korea’s investigation into King’s “illegal” entry would continue. It’s impossible to verify the authenticity of the comments attributed to King. The United States and others have accused North Korea of using past detainees to wrest diplomatic concessions. A U.S. Defense Department official said the Pentagon was working to bring King back to the U.S. The soldier’s family said his mother is appealing to North Korea to treat her son humanely.

Go Back