Altuve exits game against Marlins after fouling pitch off his shin in 1st inning

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2023 at 12:23 am

MIAMI (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins after fouling the game’s first pitch off his shin. Altuve limped around the plate for a couple minutes before finishing the at-bat. He reached on an infield single and was forced out at second on Alex Bregman’s double-play grounder. The Astros said X-rays were negative and Altuve has a left knee contusion. The first-inning single was the 1,997th hit of Altuve’s career. Mauricio Dubon replaced him at second base. Altuve is batting .326 this season.

