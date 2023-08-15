Feds indict 3 for having 3 pounds of meth

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 4:40 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – A federal grand jury July 19 returned indictments on three persons on several drug charges. According to our news partner KETK, indicted were Joshua Lindsey, Amanda Lindsey and Jacob Lacey. They were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.



The trio were arrested in a joint investigation conducted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville PD and Homeland Security. At the time of their arrest, authorities seized more than 3 pounds of crystal ice crystal ice methamphetamine.

Go Back