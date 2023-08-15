Today is Tuesday August 15, 2023
Man gets life for child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 4:26 pm
Man gets life for child sexual assaultMOUNT PLEASANT – The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a man was sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of child on Monday.

Cornelio Macedo-Medrano, 58, was arrested in 2021 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child between 3 and 5-years-old.

“It took enormous courage on behalf of the victim to come forward and speak with the MPPD. Thanks to the Titus County District Attorney’s Office, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, investigators from the MPPD, and the brave victim, today Macedo-Medrano was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.”
