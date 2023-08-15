Today is Tuesday August 15, 2023
People hospitalized after 18-wheeler wreck

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 4:21 pm
People hospitalized after 18-wheeler wreckLONGVIEW – Occupants of two vehicles were hospitalized after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler on Monday morning according to our news partners at KETK.

Around 8:40 a.m., the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle wreck with a possible entrapment. When crews arrived, they reportedly found a car, truck and 18-wheeler were involved in the accident.

The fire department said that occupants from both vehicles were taken to a local hospital.

“The department responded with 1 rescue truck, 1 tanker for traffic control and 7 personnel,” said the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department.

No further information is available at this time.



