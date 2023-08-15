Daniel Alders to run for Matt Schaefer’s Texas House seat

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 3:34 pm

TYLER – Tyler businessman Daniel Alders announced Tuesday he will run for the Texas House District 6 seat, currently held by Representative Matt Schaefer. Schaefer announced Monday that he will not seek re-election. According to our news partner KETK, Alders is the President of Drake Management Services, which is a Tyler-based commercial property management company. Prior to that he was the East Texas Regional Director to Senator Ted Cruz. In that job, Drake was the primary liaison from the Senators office to a 35 county region.

At the time of the announcement Alders said, “I am grateful for the encouragement I have received from leaders across Smith County, and especially for Representative Schaefer’s endorsement. I look forward to continuing his legacy of conservative leadership in Austin.”

Go Back