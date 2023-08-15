Director of ‘Tron: Ares’ laments Hollywood strikes on what would have been movie’s start date

On his Instagram, Joachim Rønning, the filmmaker set to direct the upcoming third film in the Tron series, lamented the state of striking Hollywood on what would have been the Disney-produced movie's start date.

His post on Monday, August 14, commented, "Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It's indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone."

Elsewhere, Rønning noted that "being an actor or a writer, means you're a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for a better safety net."



He also added a warning about one of the strikers' sticking points with the studios: The use of AI in Hollywood, which the filmmaker called a "threat...to all creatives."

That said, the director urged, "The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it's done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious?"

He adds, "These tactics are extremely frustrating. It's time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody."

Tron: Ares will have Oscar winner Jared Leto playing the title role, with DAHMER: Monster Emmy nominee Evan Peters and Yellowjackets star Sarah Desjardins.

