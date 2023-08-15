Smith County residents warned about scam calls

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 8:53 am

SMITH COUNTY — Another scam is finding its way to cell phones of East Texans. According to our news partner KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam where victims get a call from someone claiming to be Chief Deputy John Garrison with the SCSO, telling the recipient that they missed a grand jury subpoena. “The proposed victim immediately recognized this as a scam and did not let the suspect get far enough to explain the payment method,” said SCSO Sgt. Larry Christian. “Typically, these scammers will demand immediate payment for nonexistent fines and/or warrants for missed jury service.” Christian said he talked with the U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Texas, John Garrison. Garrison said his name “has been used in several different scams and, on one occasion, he learned that one victim lost $60,000 in Bitcoin.”

Never provide anyone with identifying personal information like Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers. The only time you should provide that information is if you initiated the call and it is to a known business or creditor.

Christian also said no law enforcement agency will ever call you on the phone demanding payment for any reason. If you get a call like this, or any other suspicious call asking for payment or money, hang up and ignore them. If you have any question about a suspicious call, call the SCSO at 903-566-6600, or those within the city of Tyler can contact TPD at 903-531-1000.

Anyone with questions about Smith County jury service can contact the District Clerk’s office at 903-590-1660.

