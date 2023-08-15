New $19 million courthouse parking garage approved in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 8:01 am

GREGG COUNTY — Monday night in Gregg County, commissioners voted yes in a bond election for a new courthouse parking garage. According to our news partner KETK, during Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting, a $19 million bond was approved to go on November’s ballot. The money will be used for a new parking garage in Downtown Longview that will be built across from the county courthouse. During a recent interview with KETK, County Judge Bill Stoudt said parking has been a problem for years at the courthouse and that this structure will help the issues. The project could take up to two years.

