Texas sues Shell over May fire at petrochemical plant

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 7:49 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas is suing Shell, alleging a fire at the oil giant’s Houston-area petrochemical plant damaged the environment. The lawsuit filed Aug. 7 in Travis County seeks more than $1 million in damages. A Shell spokesperson says the company is aware of the lawsuit but does not comment on pending litigation. The Texas attorney general’s office alleges violations of state laws including the Clean Air Act, the Solid Waste Disposal Act and the Water Code. The May 5 fire in the Houston suburb of Deer Park resulted in nine people being treated at and released from a hospital.



