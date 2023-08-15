In Brief: Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ getting early season 10 return, and more

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 7:38 am

As Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem moves closer and closer to the $100 million mark at the global box office, sources tell Deadline that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles brand is heading toward $1 billion+ in global retail sales. Since 2012 and not including 2023, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles global merchandise sales have amassed $8 billion, per industry sources...

The Masked Singer will return for its 10th season a little sooner than expected, according to Entertainment Weekly. A special kickoff premiere episode will air Sunday, September 10, immediately following the NFL Double Header. The episode will feature the return of some beloved all-star members of The Masked Singer family -- including Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito -- paired up to perform all-new duets, unmasked. The season 10 competition will officially begin in the previously announced premiere, airing on Wednesday, September 27. Season 10 will once again be hosted by Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke...

Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced last year to a combined of 19 years in prison for crimes including tax evasion and wire fraud, and now, their kids, Chase, Savannah, Chloe and Grayson, and Todd Chrisley’s mother, "Nanny" Faye Chrisley are set to star in a new reality series from the producers of Queer Eye, according to Deadline. The docuseries is still in development and does not have a broadcaster attached...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back