Today is Tuesday August 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas woman who helped hide soldier’s body sentenced

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 6:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Texas woman to 30 years in prison for helping to dispose of the body of a U.S. soldier. Cecily Aguilar is the only suspect arrested in the death of Vanessa Guillén, who was killed at Fort Cavazos near Killeen, Texas. The 2020 killing led to changes in how women in the military can report sexual abuse. Aguilar pleaded guilty in November to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Federal and state officials say Aguilar aided her 20-year-old boyfriend Army Spc. Aaron Robinson in dismembering and disposing of Guillén’s body near the base.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC