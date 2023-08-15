Today is Tuesday August 15, 2023
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to repay millions of dollars

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 6:34 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to give back millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements and pay far more in fines on top of that. The case goes before a federal judge Tuesday in Texas. The lawsuit appears to be the first of its kind brought by a state against the nation’s largest abortion provider. At issue is money Planned Parenthood received for health services for low-income women before Texas removed the organization from the state’s Medicaid program in 2021. Planned Parenthood has about three dozen health clinics in Texas, where abortion has been outlawed since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. It’s unclear when the judge will rule.



