Marlins get 5-1 series opening win over Astros

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 6:08 am

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1. Houston starter Framber Valdez limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing. Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. Bell extended his on base streak to 12 games since he joined the Marlins Aug. 2. Marlins starter Braxton Garrett threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out one. The Astros’ José Altuve finished with three hits and a walk. Earlier Monday, Altuve was named AL Player of the Week.

Go Back