Today is Tuesday August 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Marlins get 5-1 series opening win over Astros

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2023 at 6:08 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1. Houston starter Framber Valdez limited the Marlins to four hits and two runs – one earned – through 7 2/3 innings before Soler and Arraez connected with solo shots to make it 4-1 and end the left-hander’s outing. Hector Neris relieved and allowed Bell’s blast over the wall in right. Bell extended his on base streak to 12 games since he joined the Marlins Aug. 2. Marlins starter Braxton Garrett threw five scoreless innings and was lifted after 75 pitches. The left-hander gave up four hits, walked two and struck out one. The Astros’ José Altuve finished with three hits and a walk. Earlier Monday, Altuve was named AL Player of the Week.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC