Some Trinity County residents asked to evacuate due to wildfire

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2023 at 11:47 pm

GLENDALE — According to our news partner KETK residents in certain parts of Trinity County are being asked to prepare for evacuation due to a “severe fire” on North Ghost Branch Road in Glendale. According to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, the fire started from a pasture of about 10 to 15 acres that was moving to the woods around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Wallace reported that the fire is about 100 acres large and 30% contained as of 6:45 p.m. Officials on the scene have used several aircrafts to get water from a nearby pond and lake to take it over to the fire in an attempt to help extinguish it. The fire is reportedly spreading to Sammy Davis Road and approaching Highway 94. Wallace said the highway could possibly be shut down if the fire continues to spread in that direction. For residents that need to evacuate, the VFW in Trinity will be open as a shelter as well as First Baptist Church in Groveton.

Wallace asked that anyone in the immediate area evacuates. He asked residents to not do any outdoor burning because dry conditions could cause a fire to start easily. Drivers are encouraged to go slowly through the area since fire crews are staged on the side of the road. Wallace said that no structures are immediately in danger, but fire trucks are staged near houses in the event that the fire reaches them. Groveton ISD said that the fire in the Glendale area could affect after-school transportation and they are not sure if the buses will be able to get through to drop off students.

Residents are urged to not call the police, sheriff’s or fire departments for information and to instead check Nixle and official Facebook pages for updates. Wallace said he would provide updates to residents on Nixle, where a post will be updated as the situation develops.

