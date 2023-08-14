Congressman Nathaniel Moran visits KTBB

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2023 at 9:16 pm

TYLER – First District Congressman Nathaniel Moran of Tyler stopped by KTBB Monday afternoon. With congress in recess, Moran was asked what issues are on voters minds. He said, “We heard a lot about over regulation by the USDA and the EPA. We were talking to some community banks last week in Shelby County and we heard a lot about the CFPB and their over regulation of community banks. So, over regulation is a big issue.”



Congressman Moran also mentioned other issues such as workforce shortages, immigration, inflation and taxes. “These issues are dominating the business conversation. Because those challenges are imposed a lot by a federal government or lack of action by a federal government are impeding businesses from growing.”

When asked about the GOP and the 2024 elections, Moran said, “When I think about the chances of us retaining control of the House of Representatives and then gaining control of the Senate, next year is going to be critical and its going to be tough. I have great concern if we can hold on to the House of Representatives next year during this presidential cycle.” Congressman Moran went on to say the race for the presidency impacts other elections around our country.

Go Back