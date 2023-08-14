3 men plead guilty to operating major drug trafficking enterprise throughout East Texas

August 14, 2023

TYLER – Three men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking charges that took place throughout the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday, Nekia Euron Byrd, 48, Rodney Ignacio Castro, 41 and Terance Babe Green, 43, each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to information presented in court, Byrd, Castro and Green had been trafficking cocaine throughout the Houston area, Port Arthur and various East Texas cities such as Texarkana and Lufkin.

Byrd, Castro and Green each face 10 years to life in federal prison for their involvement in the drug trafficking enterprise. Davilyn Walston, Public Affairs Officer/Law Enforcement Coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said, “A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.”

