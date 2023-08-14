Xanax bars seized while woman is processed into East Texas jail

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2023 at 4:35 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – A woman was arrested after allegedly smoking while driving and drugs being found while she was getting processed into jail.

Our news partners at KETK report that on Monday, a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and their K9, Pato, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reportedly going 81 mph in a 65 mph zone. During the stop, the deputy reported that they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Sherronandayln Forrest and authorities said she admitted to smoking inside of the vehicle which led to a probable cause search by the deputy. During the search, officials said they found a firearm that was reported stolen out of the Shreveport Police Department.

Forrest was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Main Jail for processing. While being “processed and dressed out inside the jail”, officials said that Forrest had concealed Xanax bars and Alprazolam tablets into the jail.

According to judicial records, Forrest was booked and charged with theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two possession of a controlled substance charges.

