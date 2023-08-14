Today is Monday August 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Barbie’s dream haul: Margot Robbie reportedly taking home $50 million for blockbuster

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2023 at 3:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie is seriously in the black from all that pink.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who co-produced and starred in what's shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of 2023, Barbie, will reportedly take home $50 million for her efforts, Variety says.

As a producer of the movie through her LuckyChap company, Robbie is entitled to a cut of the blockbuster's profits — and they'll put anyone into a very respectable Dream House, according to the trade.

For that matter, director and co-writer Greta Gerwig will also be rewarded handsomely for her efforts, thanks to a worldwide box office take that works out to be $1.18 billion globally and still climbing.

Gerwig has also become the highest-grossing female director in history, now that the Warner Bros. film has overtaken Disney's Frozen II, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee.

Incidentally, Robbie told Collider before the movie's release that she told studio execs that Barbie would "make a billion dollars," but admitted, "maybe I was overselling."

If Barbie — the doll version, that is — has taught us anything, it's that "dreams can come true."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC