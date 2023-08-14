Legal experts question judge’s order telling Southwest lawyers to get religious-liberty training

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2023 at 6:14 am

DALLAS (AP) – A judge’s order requiring “religious-liberty training” by a conservative Christian group is stirring debate among legal scholars. A federal judge in Dallas this week ordered the training for three Southwest Airlines lawyers. The judge blames the lawyers for Southwest defying a previous order he issued in a case involving a flight attendant who said she was fired for expressing opposition to abortion. The religious-liberty training will be done by Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian legal group that has gained attention for litigating to oppose abortion, limit transgender rights, and to let businesses decline to serve same-sex couples.

