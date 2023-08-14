Today is Monday August 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Barbie’ rules the box office for the fourth straight week with $33.7 million

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2023 at 6:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros.

Barbie had another dreamy week at the North American box office, grabbing an estimated $33.7 million and bringing it four-week tally to $526.3 million. The Greta Gerwig film added an estimated $45 million overseas, bringing its global total $1.18 billion.

Oppenheimer reclaimed second place after temporarily being dethroned by Meg 2: The Trench last week. Christopher Nolan's biopic delivered an estimated $18.8 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week total to $264.3 million. Globally, the film has earned $649 million.

Coming in third was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, snapping up an estimated $15.8 million. It's two-week North American tally now stands at $72.8 million. Globally, the animated film -- featuring the voices of Maya RudolphJohn CenaSeth Rogen and Rose Byrne -- has collected $94.7 million.

The aforementioned Meg 2: The Trench slipped to fourth place in its second week of release, earning an estimated $12.7 million, bringing its domestic gross to $54.1 million. The Jason Stathem-led movie grabbed $43.7 million for a worldwide total of $257 million.

Rounding out the top five was The Last Voyage of the Demeter, which bowed with a disappointing $6.5 million, against a production budget of $45 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC