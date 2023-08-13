Today is Sunday August 13, 2023
Man arrested after allegedly biting, kicking, fighting Harrison County deputies

Posted/updated on: August 13, 2023 at 6:08 pm
Man arrested after allegedly biting, kicking, fighting Harrison County deputiesMARSHALL – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly kicking, biting and fighting deputies following a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, Deputy Anderson and K9 Pato stopped a dark Cadillac that was speeding on Highway 80 in Marshall. The Cadillac stopped on Yaney Street after attempting to evade Anderson and Pato. Jessica Parker, 29, who was driving the Cadillac, was arrested for unrestrained children, speeding and warrants, jail records show. A passenger, Adam Foster, 22, allegedly kicked, bit and fought with Anderson and additional responding deputies, officials said. Foster was arrested for assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams and warrants. Both Foster and Parker are being held at the Harrison County jail.



