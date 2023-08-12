Today is Saturday August 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


East Texas fire departments fight Gladewater structure fire

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2023 at 7:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


East Texas fire departments fight Gladewater structure fireGLADEWATER – Several East Texas Fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Highway 80 near Gladewater on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK. around 3:30 p.m. Gladewater Fire Department requested mutual aid from Clarksville City-Warren City Volunteer Fire Department and White Oak Volunteer Fire Department. When crews arrived officials said they found fire on the front of the house that was spreading into the attic and living area. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and one room before extinguishing the blaze. According to Gladewater Fire Department no injuries were reported. A member of West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department also assisted, according to White Oak VFD. They added that Gregg County Fire Marshals were on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC