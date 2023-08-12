East Texas fire departments fight Gladewater structure fire

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2023 at 7:34 pm

GLADEWATER – Several East Texas Fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Highway 80 near Gladewater on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK. around 3:30 p.m. Gladewater Fire Department requested mutual aid from Clarksville City-Warren City Volunteer Fire Department and White Oak Volunteer Fire Department. When crews arrived officials said they found fire on the front of the house that was spreading into the attic and living area. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic and one room before extinguishing the blaze. According to Gladewater Fire Department no injuries were reported. A member of West Mountain Volunteer Fire Department also assisted, according to White Oak VFD. They added that Gregg County Fire Marshals were on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

