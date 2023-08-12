Today is Saturday August 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


14 grams of psychedelic mushrooms seized during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2023 at 4:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


14 grams of psychedelic mushrooms seized during traffic stopHARRISON COUNTY – 2 men were arrested after officials said they found 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms during a traffic stop in Harrison County. According to our news partner KETK on Friday morning, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a vehicle that was brake checking vehicles while traveling westbound on I-20. A deputy reportedly saw the vehicle in question around mile marker 603 and initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation. When the deputy approached the vehicle, there was reportedly an odor of marijuana coming from it which led to a probable cause search. During the search, the deputy reported that they found 14 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Julian Andrews, 32, and Marvin Crayton, 33 and were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail for possession of a controlled substance.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC