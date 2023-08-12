Today is Saturday August 12, 2023
3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2023 at 7:48 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child riding one of Texas’ migrant buses died while on the way to Chicago. Texas authorities confirmed a child’s death in a statement Friday that did not say where the child was from or why they became ill. It is the first time Texas officials have announced a death since the state last year began shuttling thousands of migrants away from the U.S.-Mexico border. The Illinois Department of Public Health said the child was 3 years old and died Thursday in Marion County, which is located in the southern part of the state.



