U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran joins annual TABA luncheon

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 3:23 pm

TYLER – Thursday, the Tyler Area Builders Association held their annual luncheon. According to our news partner KETK, special guests at this years luncheon were U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran and State Senator Bryan Hughes. The focus of the luncheon is to have builders in East Texas meet with local, state and national leaders to talk about issues that affect the building industry.

John McKinney from the TABA builder directors said, “That’s probably our number one priority is trying to keep housing affordable especially for us here in East Texas. And so we want to our goal is to advocate to them so that they will not put on burdensome laws or regulations on the industry where it ultimately becomes a more expensive product for the local consumer.” Over the past year, the Tyler Area Builders Association gave $12,000 in donations to three organizations helping children in East Texas. That money comes from their annual Parade of Homes event.

