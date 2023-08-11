Child dies on asylum-seeker bus headed to Chicago

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 2:38 pm

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- A 3-year-old died while en route to the Chicago area aboard a bus of asylum-seekers on Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"IDPH is working with local health officials, state police, and federal authorities to the fullest extent possible to get answers in this tragic situation," an IDPH spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

