Tax free weekend

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 9:38 am

EAST TEXAS — Shopping centers will be busy this weekend with no sales tax on back to school essentials. The sales tax holiday runs through Sunday. The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free. This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 11, and goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 13.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available. For more information, click here.

