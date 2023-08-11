Chapel Hill ISD announced pay increase for bus drivers

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 9:22 am

CHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill Independent School District (CHISD) has announced announced a salary increase and enhanced incentives for student-centered bus drivers. According to a news released from the school district, the changes were approved during a recent school board meeting. Effective immediately, the pay scale for bus drivers has been raised to $20.00 per hour. In addition to the increased salary, bus drivers will be eligible for a sign-on bonus of $500 after they have worked at least 60 days with the district.

“We value our student-centered bus drivers and their dedication to the safety and comfort of our students,” said Tony Wilson, transportation director for the district. “This salary increase and bonus program to new drivers demonstrates our recognition of their crucial role and our commitment to supporting their continued efforts.”

Applicants who may not yet possess their CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) credentials can take advantage of CHISD’s in-house training and CDL Testing program.

“We are proud to invest in our bus drivers and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their roles,” said Wilson.

