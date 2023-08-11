UT Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy celebrates partnership with Art Connection

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 9:26 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler Fisch College of Pharmacy celebrated its partnership with local artists and a new art exhibition through Art Connection via Valerosa, LLC. This collection was curated by Neita Fran Ward (pictured) and professionally installed by Tyler Museum of Art. The exhibit will be displayed in the W.T. Brookshire Hall, home of the Fisch College of Pharmacy, for the next year, marking the sixth art installation at the college. Art Connection via Valerosa, LLC will feature 53 pieces of artwork throughout the hallways of W.T. Brookshire Hall.

This year’s program featured a remembrance of artists Gaylon Dingler, Joel Nichols, Butch Mounce and the Fisch College of Pharmacy founding dean, Dr. Lane Brunner. “We are delighted to celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Lane Brunner by continuing the tradition of bringing art to the Fisch College of Pharmacy through our partnership with Art Connection via Valerosa,” said Dr. Amy Schwartz, Fisch College of Pharmacy Dean. “Dr. Brunner’s vision and passion for integrating art into our college have inspired us, and we are dedicated to carrying on this meaningful tradition to create a vibrant and inspiring environment for our students and faculty.”

Art Connection via Valerosa partners with the Tyler Museum of art and local artists to highlight artwork and promote wellness. Art Connection via Valerosa, LLC has installations throughout UT Tyler, including the Robert R. Muntz Library and the Academic Building, current home of the UT Tyler School of Medicine. “I continue to promote and install these exhibits in the facilities for several reasons,” said Neita Fran Ward, owner and art curator of Art Connection via Valerosa. “It heightens the workday of the instructors and the students. It allows the local artists to have another venue to hang their work and have it appreciated. I believe ‘art lifts the Spirit and feeds the Soul.’”

For more information on Art Connection via Valerosa, LLC, you can tune into their live radio art talk show, Art Connection of East Texas, Saturdays 8 – 9 a.m. on KTBB 97.5 FM.

