In Brief: Kevin Spacey’s ‘Control’ gets release date, and more

Netflix has released the first images from its series adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's Fall of the House of Usher, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The supernatural limited series follows Roderick -- the ruthless CEO of a pharmaceutical company, played by Bruce Greenwood -- who is forced to confront his shady past when each of his children begin to die in brutal and mysterious ways. One image features members of the Usher family -- played by Sauriyan Sapkota, Rahul Kohli and Samantha Sloyan -- seated at a dinner table, as Mark Hamill's Arthur Pym, hovers over them in the background. Fall of the House of Usher debuts October 12 on Netflix...

The Writers Guild of America will resume negotiations with the studios on Friday, August 10, the guild told members in an email. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is set to deliver a response to the guild’s proposals. "[AMPTP president] Carol Lombardini has asked the WGA Negotiating Committee to meet with AMPTP negotiators on Friday," the union said in an email. "We expect the AMPTP to provide responses to WGA proposals. Our committee returns to the bargaining table ready to make a fair deal, knowing the unified WGA membership stands behind us and buoyed by the ongoing support of our union allies." The two sides last met August 4, but were unable to reach an agreement to resume bargaining...

Control, Kevin Spacey’s first film following his acquittal for sexual assault in the U.K., is slated for a Christmas release, according to Variety. The thriller, stars Spacey as the voice of "a mysterious figure hellbent on revenge who remotely hijacks a British government official’s car," per the outlet...

