Hawaii native Jason Momoa “devastated and heartbroken” by Maui wildfires

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 5:54 am
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Hawaii native Jason Momoa has offered his reaction to the devastating wildfires in Maui.

"We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and 'ohana on Maui who [have] been impacted by the recent wildfires," Mamoa shared Wednesday, August 9 on Instagram, along with videos and audio from the nonprofit 'Āina Momona, describing the devastation to the Hawaiian island.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Thursday, August 10 that 53 people were killed in the devastating Maui wildfires, and the death toll would likely continue to rise, according to ABC News. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires and the town of Lahaina was all but wiped out.

Per Mamoa's post, people interested in donating can send money to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on Maui.

