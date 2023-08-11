Nacogdoches K9 unit seizes over 25 pounds of cocaine

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2023 at 1:12 am

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said that officers with their K9 unit found 25.8 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday. Brandon Lee White, 39 of Trotwood, Ohio was initially stopped around 9:40 a.m. for a traffic violation in the 7000 block of Northwest Stallings Drive, according to Nacogdoches PD. Officials said officers got consent to search the vehicle White was driving and NPD’s newest K9 Hamer alerted on the vehicle. Officers then discovered 25.8 pounds of cocaine in an after market compartment inside the vehicle, Nacogdoches PD said in a press release. According to our news partner KETK White was arrested for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail, according to jail records.

