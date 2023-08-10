AL-leading Orioles beat Astros 5-4 and extend streak to 76 series without being swept

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 10:01 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle homered, Félix Bautista worked through another shaky ninth inning and the Baltimore Orioles extended their streak to 76 series without being swept, edging the Houston Astros 5-4 on Thursday.

It was 5-3 when Bautista came on to pitch the ninth. Jose Altuve’s one-out double and Alex Bregman’s walk allowed the go-ahead run to come up, but catcher James McCann caught Yordan Alvarez’s foul pop, holding onto the ball as he lost his balance and fell.

Tucker then drew a walk to load the bases, and Yainer Diaz followed with a line drive to the left side. Third baseman Ramón Urías made a dive for it and couldn’t catch it, but he did prevent it from going all the way through and only one run came home.

Dean Kremer (11-4) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings for AL East-leading Baltimore. Hunter Brown (8-8) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings.

Houston got homers from Diaz and Altuve, who also singled and doubled twice.

Baltimore took a three-game lead in the AL East over Tampa Bay when the Rays lost to St. Louis later Thursday. Houston fell to 2 1/2 games behind first-place Texas in the AL West.

