Two severely injured in Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 8:02 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview Police answered a call early Thursday morning on Alta Street. According to our news partner KETK, officers found two shooting victims, one adult female and a teenager. At this point Longview Police says, “It appears the shooting happened outside of the home, and there is a connection between all involved parties.” The woman and the teenager were taken to a hospital and their injuries are being called life-threatening. Longview PD asks if you have information on this incident to call them or go on online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

