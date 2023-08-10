3 hog hunters die while trying to rescue dog

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 7:44 pm

BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) – The sheriff in Bastrop County, Texas, called it a “sad tragedy” while describing the lengthy recovery efforts it took to pull the bodies of three people and a dog from a hole in a corn field Wednesday. Sheriff Maurice Cook said a man from Red Rock, Texas led three people from Florida on a hog hunt and called deputies for help at about 1:02 a.m. Wednesday. The man reported three people trapped in a hole in the 300 block of New Trail, which is close to County Road 461 in northern Bastrop County.



The hole turned out to be a cistern that had standing water in it about six to eight feet below ground level. The sheriff said the hunting guide told deputies that a dog escaped from a truck and fell into the cistern. One man apparently jumped into the hole to save the dog, and another man and a woman removed some of their clothes and dove in later. The cistern had a high amount of hydrogen sulfide gas built up inside it, so Cook said that likely killed the three people and the dog.

2 injured after shooting on highway outside of Panola County church. BCSO identified the victims as Delvys Garcia, 37, Denise Martinez, 26, and Noel Vigil Benitez, 45.

Go Back