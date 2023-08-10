Today is Thursday August 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3 hog hunters die while trying to rescue dog

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 7:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BASTROP COUNTY (KXAN) – The sheriff in Bastrop County, Texas, called it a “sad tragedy” while describing the lengthy recovery efforts it took to pull the bodies of three people and a dog from a hole in a corn field Wednesday. Sheriff Maurice Cook said a man from Red Rock, Texas led three people from Florida on a hog hunt and called deputies for help at about 1:02 a.m. Wednesday. The man reported three people trapped in a hole in the 300 block of New Trail, which is close to County Road 461 in northern Bastrop County.

The hole turned out to be a cistern that had standing water in it about six to eight feet below ground level. The sheriff said the hunting guide told deputies that a dog escaped from a truck and fell into the cistern. One man apparently jumped into the hole to save the dog, and another man and a woman removed some of their clothes and dove in later. The cistern had a high amount of hydrogen sulfide gas built up inside it, so Cook said that likely killed the three people and the dog.
2 injured after shooting on highway outside of Panola County church. BCSO identified the victims as Delvys Garcia, 37, Denise Martinez, 26, and Noel Vigil Benitez, 45.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC