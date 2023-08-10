Today is Thursday August 10, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas judge says no quick ruling expected over GOP efforts to toss 2022 election losses near Houston

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 4:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Following closing arguments in the first of multiple legal challenges to local election results in Harris County, Texas, a visiting judge said the decision on whether to overturn the outcome based on alleged irregularities is weeks away. The Houston Chronicle reports that during the two-week trial, no Republican voters came forward to testify that they were unable to cast a ballot. State District Judge David Peeples said following closing arguments Thursday that he did not expect to issue a ruling for weeks. The closing arguments came after seven days of questioning witnesses over the contested judicial race, which was won by Democrat Tamika Craft with a margin of 2,743 votes out of more than 1 million cast.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC