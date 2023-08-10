1 dead after single-car crash on Highway 175 in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY – One person is dead after a single-car crash on Monday night on Highway 175 near Cuney.

According to a preliminary DPS report, and our news partners at KETK, a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling south on the highway and failed to drive in a single lane.

DPS said the driver overcorrected and left the roadway, “rolling over several times, ejecting the driver.”

The driver, identified as Dashad Baker, 29 of Frankston, was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace and was reported to not have been wearing a seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.

