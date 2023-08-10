2 injured after shooting on highway outside of Panola County church

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 4:29 pm

PANOLA COUNTY – Two people are injured after a shooting in front of a Panola County church on Thursday morning according to our news partners at KETK.

According to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton, county dispatch received several calls reporting a roadside disturbance on Highway 149 near the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in Riderville around 9:03 a.m. Witnesses reported a man shooting at a woman in the road.

“The Texas Department of Transportation was notified to be en route to direct traffic away from the incident, as it happened in the roadway,” Clinton said.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found a woman lying in the road with “multiple gunshot wounds” and a man lying beside her with what officials said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a handgun.

The victim and suspect, both from Houston, were taken to a Carthage hospital before being airlifted for a higher level of care. Both are still living but their identities will not be released at this time, though their families have been notified. Clinton said the suspect has an “extensive criminal history.”

Two young children were found unharmed inside one of the vehicles in the church parking lot, Clinton said. Authorities determined that the suspect and victim have a third child who was accounted for and safe at a school district outside of Panola County.

Panola County Sheriff’s Office investigators processed the crime scene and are still interviewing witnesses, Clinton said. The children were taken to the sheriff’s office and released to Child Protective Services who will work to return them to family members.

“A female who was not involved with the original incident was arrested after attempting to drive through the crime scene and striking a deputy constable and nearly striking a deputy sheriff who were blocking traffic for the crime scene,” Clinton said. ” Neither of the deputies were injured.”

Clinton said the case is still actively under investigation.

“We thank all responding law enforcement agencies that assisted, our medical responders and caregivers, the Carthage fire department for assistance with the crime scene cleanup. We thank TxDOT for traffic control and the cooperating witnesses.”

