LIRR employee had unauthorized dual employment, MTA says

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2023 at 9:43 am

Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A Long Island Rail Road machinist also worked as an airline customer service and cargo agent for decades, according to an investigation by the MTA inspector general.

The 20-year LIRR machinist claimed to be working both jobs simultaneously on more than 100 occasions over 31 months since 1996.

The unidentified worker is one of two MTA employees targeted in the investigation. The other, a Transit "track worker/chauffeur," was also working as a freight truck driver and violated the agency's rest rules.

"While stealing time is serious misconduct, the issue becomes even more egregious when workers holding safety-sensitive positions endanger their MTA colleagues and the public by not getting sufficient rest,” MTA Inspector General Daniel Cort said in a press release.

He went on, "Theft of time under any circumstance will not be tolerated at the MTA, The vast majority of the 70,000-person MTA workforce shows up every day to keep New Yorkers moving, and they don’t deserve to be grouped with these bad apples."

The LIRR railroad worker resigned after being brought up on disciplinary charges. The railroad is now attempting to recoup money from the employee for time he did not work.

The other MTA employee was fired in June.

